Reminder - ABM Industries Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/6/22, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.195, payable on 8/1/22. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $42.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ABM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.08 per share, with $54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.18.

In Tuesday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.2% on the day.

