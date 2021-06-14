Reminder - Aaron's (AAN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/21, Aaron's Co Inc (Symbol: AAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 7/6/21. As a percentage of AAN's recent stock price of $36.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.20 per share, with $37.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.55.

In Monday trading, Aaron's Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.