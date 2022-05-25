Reminder: State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 5/27/22, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3343, payable on 6/15/22. As a percentage of STT.PRG's recent share price of $24.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of STT.PRG to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when STT.PRG shares open for trading on 5/27/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.47%, which compares to an average yield of 5.90% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRG shares, versus STT:

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3343 on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Wednesday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are trading flat.

