Reminder: Saul Centers Inc's 6% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/1/22, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 7/15/22. As a percentage of BFS.PRE's recent share price of $22.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of BFS.PRE to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when BFS.PRE shares open for trading on 7/1/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.53%, which compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:
Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are off about 0.6%.
