Reminder: PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 10/28/22, PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of PCG.PRA's recent share price of $20.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of PCG.PRA to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRA shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.20%, which compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRA shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:

In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

