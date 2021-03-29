Reminder: Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/31/21, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3281, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of KIM.PRM's recent share price of $26.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of KIM.PRM to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRM shares open for trading on 3/31/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3281 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 1.7%.

