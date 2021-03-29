Markets
KIM.PRL

Reminder: Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 3/31/21, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of KIM.PRL's recent share price of $26.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of KIM.PRL to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRL shares open for trading on 3/31/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.85%, which compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRL shares, versus KIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

KIM.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart
Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KIM.PRL KIM

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular