Reminder: Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/12/20, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of SCE.PRL's recent share price of $22.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of SCE.PRL to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when SCE.PRL shares open for trading on 3/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.59%, which compares to an average yield of 4.04% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :

In Tuesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 0.4%.

