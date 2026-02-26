Remgro (RMGOF) Price Target Increased by 49.05% to 12.29

The average one-year price target for Remgro (OTCPK:RMGOF) has been revised to $12.29 / share. This is an increase of 49.05% from the prior estimate of $8.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.05 to a high of $12.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.28% from the latest reported closing price of $8.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remgro. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 35.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMGOF is 0.07%, an increase of 34.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.83% to 21,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,133K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGOF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,586K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGOF by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGOF by 2.43% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 916K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGOF by 3.48% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 903K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGOF by 4.17% over the last quarter.

