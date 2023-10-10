REMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower on caution on Middle East conflict

By John Biju

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging market currencies edged lower on Tuesday as the conflict in the Middle East and high oil prices dampened risk appetite, and as U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested a softer outlook for interest rates.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.1% while the South Korea won KRW= retreated 0.2%. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged 0.1% lower.

Market participants are wary that the conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up oil prices, could create additional inflationary pressures for Asian emerging market countries which are net oil importers.

Oil prices were lingering around the high level touched in the previous session. O/R

Markets are focused on whether the conflict will broaden and lead to a more sustained rise in crude prices, analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

"Recent headline Consumer Price Index readings in Asia have surprised to the upside due to higher energy and food prices. A further spike in oil prices will only complicate matters for the region’s central banks," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.

"Further portfolio outflows from the region look likely in the near term as a result."

Meanwhile, comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday signalled a slight dovish shift on the outlook for interest rates, providing some relief to Asian currencies as the dollar slipped and U.S. Treasury yields eased.

Back in Asia, the Thai baht THB=TH advanced 0.2% and the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% higher.

Equities in the region advanced with shares in Malaysia .KLSE jumping 1% to their highest level since Sept. 29. Shares in Singapore .STI rose 0.7% heading for their best day since Sept. 15.

Equities in Bangkok .SETI, Indonesia .JKSE, Seoul .KS11 and Manila .PSI jumped between 0.4% and 0.8% respectively.

Market participants are now awaiting a monetary policy decision from the central bank of Singapore later this week. It is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Investors also await a slew of economic data during the week including inflation data from India and China.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR fall 2 basis points to 3.35%

** Japan Aug current account surplus 2.3 trln yen

** Malaysia seeks to settle more foreign trade in ringgit, cut reliance on US dollar

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-11.76

.N225

2.28%

21.54

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-5.31

.SSEC

-0.56

-0.31

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-0.62

.NSEI

0.00

7.77

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.86

.JKSE

0.56

1.16

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.06

-7.02

.KLSE

1.06

-4.23

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-2.13

.PSI

0.75

-4.07

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.15

-6.50

.KS11

0.60

8.36

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-1.85

.STI

0.74

-1.89

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

-4.65

.TWII

-

16.85

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.19

-6.22

.SETI

0.37

-13.88

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

