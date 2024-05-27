RemeGen Sets Shareholder Record Date for EGM Voting

RemeGen Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9995) has released an update.

RemeGen Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its H Share register from June 12 to June 17, 2024, for the purpose of determining shareholder eligibility to attend and vote at its first extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Shareholders listed on June 12 will be eligible to vote at the EGM, with no share transfers processed during this period. Transfer documents must be submitted by June 11 to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to participate in the EGM.

