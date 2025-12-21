RemeGen Co. (SEHK:9995) Price Target Increased by 20.51% to 89.04

The average one-year price target for RemeGen Co. (SEHK:9995) has been revised to HK$89.04 / share. This is an increase of 20.51% from the prior estimate of HK$73.89 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$55.43 to a high of HK$138.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.72% from the latest reported closing price of HK$78.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in RemeGen Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9995 is 0.14%, an increase of 115.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.33% to 5,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,364K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares , representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9995 by 64.39% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,090K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9995 by 44.04% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 350K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9995 by 71.77% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 187K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIE - Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

