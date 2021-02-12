US Markets
Remdesivir not associated with kidney problems - EU drugs regulator

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

A safety panel at the European Medicines Agency said on Friday there was no evidence that Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir caused kidney problems in some patients.

Separately, the pharmacovigilance risk assessment committee said it was not yet clear if there was a causal association between remdesivir and reports of sinus bradycardia in patients, and started a new assessment for the same.

