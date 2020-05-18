Remdesivir close to EU's initial authorisation as COVID-19 treatment

GILD

The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorisation for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorisation for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's GILD.O remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorised.

"It might be that a conditional market authorisation can be issued in the coming days," Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

Apart from remdesivir, Rasi said other possible treatments against COVID-19 that may be available fast are those based on monoclonal antibodies, which can "neutralize" the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the illness COVID-19.

