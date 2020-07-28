Remark Holdings (MARK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Remark Holdings (MARK) closed at $1.39, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global digital media company had lost 40.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MARK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 million, down 54.01% from the year-ago period.

MARK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $8.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.46% and +60.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MARK currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

