Remark Holdings (MARK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Remark Holdings (MARK) closed at $1.44, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global digital media company had lost 35.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MARK as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 million, down 54.01% from the year-ago period.

MARK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $8.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.46% and +60.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MARK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

