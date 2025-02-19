$RELY Earnings Results: $RELY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RELY ($RELY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $351,900,000, beating estimates of $350,224,242 by $1,675,758.

$RELY Insider Trading Activity

$RELY insiders have traded $RELY stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW B. OPPENHEIMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 220,832 shares for an estimated $4,108,847 .

. RENE YOAKUM (EVP, Customer and Culture) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,825,252 .

. JOSHUA HUG (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,216 shares for an estimated $759,589 .

. ANKUR SINHA (Chief Product and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,612 shares for an estimated $217,926 .

. PANKAJ SHARMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $122,080.

$RELY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $RELY stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

