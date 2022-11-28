RELY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Remitly Global Inc (Symbol: RELY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.26, changing hands as low as $10.20 per share. Remitly Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RELY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RELY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $25.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.23.

