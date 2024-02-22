RELY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Remitly Global Inc (Symbol: RELY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.91, changing hands as high as $22.05 per share. Remitly Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RELY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RELY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.77 per share, with $27.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.46.

