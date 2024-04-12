RELX's LexisNexis Risk Solutions Adds Feature to Its Platform

RELX PLC’s RELX subsidiary, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, has enhanced the capabilities of its Claims Datafill platform by adding a feature. The added feature will alert insurance companies about the availability of police reports or violation data in advance, which is anticipated to speed up insurance claims and enhance the customer experience for those who have suffered a loss.

The introduction of this feature in the company’s platform will smoothen the claims process by streamlining its most time-consuming and expensive aspect of information collection. This innovation is poised to assist organizations in retaining customers who might otherwise consider switching carriers due to lengthy claim settlement times.

The solution is focused on validating the data and information for insurance claims submitted to the organization. It encompasses validation for all three categories, such as people, policies and vehicles. This solution can accelerate claim closures in the auto sector by utilizing a larger dataset and completing the process in less time. The newly introduced monitoring functionalities will empower users to make well-informed decisions with actionable insights at every stage of the claim's lifecycle.

Currently, the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network is capable of analyzing more than 300 million transactions daily and over 100 billion transactions annually. It covers 180,000 websites and apps worldwide and has identified 579 million human-initiated attacks and 2.1 billion automated bot attacks in 2023.

RELX’s subsidiary has expanded its horizons into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) through the introduction of Lexis+ AI. This innovative solution streamlines legal tasks by offering conversational search, intelligent drafting, summarization and document analysis.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, part of RELX, contributed 34% of the total revenues in 2023. It serves Business Services, Insurance, Specialized Industry Data Services and Government sectors. The company’s offerings blend public and industry data with advanced technology to assess and predict risks, enhancing efficiency.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). RELX shares have returned 26.6% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Bentley Systems BSY and CyberArk Software CYBR. NVDA and BSY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and CYBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 62 cents to $23.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 242% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by a penny to $1.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of BSY have gained 19.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CyberArk’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by a penny to $1.76 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of CYBR have gained 91.5% in the past year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RELX PLC (RELX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

