RELX Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.81, changing hands as high as $24.73 per share. RELX PLC shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RELX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RELX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.81 per share, with $27.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.42.

