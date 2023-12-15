RELX (RLXXF) Price Target Increased by 9.91% to 41.27

The average one-year price target for RELX (OTC:RLXXF) has been revised to 41.27 / share. This is an increase of 9.91% from the prior estimate of 37.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.12 to a high of 47.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of 39.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLXXF is 0.81%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 260,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,324K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,394K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,210K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 7.03% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,364K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 7,813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.