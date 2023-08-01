RELX (RLXXF) Price Target Increased by 8.64% to 36.89

The average one-year price target for RELX (OTC:RLXXF) has been revised to 36.89 / share. This is an increase of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 33.96 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.62 to a high of 41.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.60% from the latest reported closing price of 33.97 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLXXF is 0.77%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 253,983K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,394K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,352K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 12.49% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 9.29% over the last quarter.
CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,642K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 0.57% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,181K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 10.56% over the last quarter.
FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 7,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,332K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 6.78% over the last quarter.
