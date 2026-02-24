RELX (RLXXF) Price Target Decreased by 10.97% to 47.23

The average one-year price target for RELX (OTCPK:RLXXF) has been revised to $47.23 / share. This is a decrease of 10.97% from the prior estimate of $53.05 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.63 to a high of $75.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of $46.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX. This is an decrease of 155 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLXXF is 0.82%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.22% to 262,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,655K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,574K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 11.22% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 18,114K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,114K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 6.94% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 17,828K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,107K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 0.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,580K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 3.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,058K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,925K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLXXF by 9.01% over the last quarter.

