Relx reports 10% rise in earnings, sees 'strong' growth this year

February 16, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European information provider Relx REL.L reported a better-than-expected 10% rise in full-year adjusted earnings per share to 102.2 pence on Thursday and said its elevated growth rate would continue this year.

"We expect underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving another year of strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis," the company said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.