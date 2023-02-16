Relx reports 10% rise in earnings, sees 'strong' growth this year

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European information provider Relx REL.L reported a better-than-expected 10% rise in full-year adjusted earnings per share to 102.2 pence on Thursday and said its elevated growth rate would continue this year.

"We expect underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving another year of strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis," the company said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

