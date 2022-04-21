Relx reiterates full-year outlook

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - European information provider Relx REL.L reiterated its full-year outlook on Thursday, saying it expected underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends.

Relx, traditionally one of the most reliable performers on the London stock exchange, said it expected its scientific and legal divisions to perform strongly, and the exhibitions unit to benefit from a lower cost base.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.