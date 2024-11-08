Relx price target raised to 4,550 GBp from 4,200 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Daniel Kerven raised the firm’s price target on Relx (RELX) to 4,550 GBp from 4,200 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Relx price target lowered to 4,200 GBp from 4,250 GBp at JPMorgan
- Relx price target lowered to 3,670 GBp from 3,700 GBp at Barclays
