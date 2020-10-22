Relx points to hefty annual losses for exhibitions business

European information business Relx Plc said on Thursday annual revenue could fall as much as 210 million pounds ($276.09 million) short of costs in its exhibitions business, as it suffered from coronavirus-driven halts in major events this year.

FTSE 100-listed Relx, which lost 117 million pounds through the division in the first half, said it continued to expect minimal underlying revenue growth at its other businesses.

($1 = 0.7606 pounds)

