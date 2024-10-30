RELX PLC’s Strategic Share Buyback Program

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has purchased 70,600 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares, as part of its ongoing buyback program. Since the beginning of the year, the company has acquired over 27 million shares, showcasing its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move could be attractive to investors looking for companies actively managing their share capital.

