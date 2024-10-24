RELX PLC Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has recently repurchased 75,200 of its own shares, now holding a total of 46,573,212 shares as treasury stock, with 1,862,801,530 shares currently in circulation. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently, having repurchased over 26 million shares since the beginning of the year. Investors may view this as a positive signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health and market valuation.

