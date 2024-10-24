News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has recently repurchased 75,200 of its own shares, now holding a total of 46,573,212 shares as treasury stock, with 1,862,801,530 shares currently in circulation. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently, having repurchased over 26 million shares since the beginning of the year. Investors may view this as a positive signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health and market valuation.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.