RELX PLC (RELX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

RELX PLC (RELX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.469 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RELX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 159.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.92, the dividend yield is 6.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RELX was $26.92

RELX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) and Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG). Zacks Investment Research reports RELX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.71%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RELX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.