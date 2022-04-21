RELX Plc Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - RELX Plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) stated that it has started the year well, with growth in key business metrics remaining in line with or ahead of historical trends. Looking forward, the Group projects full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, and constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain above historical trends.

In Risk, the Group estimates strong underlying revenue growth, in line with historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth broadly matching underlying revenue growth. In Scientific, Technical & Medical, it projects underlying revenue growth to remain above historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth slightly exceeding underlying revenue growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.