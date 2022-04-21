Markets

RELX Plc Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - RELX Plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) stated that it has started the year well, with growth in key business metrics remaining in line with or ahead of historical trends. Looking forward, the Group projects full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, and constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain above historical trends.

In Risk, the Group estimates strong underlying revenue growth, in line with historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth broadly matching underlying revenue growth. In Scientific, Technical & Medical, it projects underlying revenue growth to remain above historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth slightly exceeding underlying revenue growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular