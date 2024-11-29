RELX PLC Purchases Additional Treasury Shares

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RELX PLC has announced the purchase of 71,724 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing the total held in treasury to over 48 million. This move is part of its ongoing strategy to manage its capital and shares effectively. Investors may find interest in how this buyback could potentially influence the company’s stock value and market performance.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.