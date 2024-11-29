News & Insights

RELX PLC Purchases Additional Treasury Shares

November 29, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced the purchase of 71,724 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing the total held in treasury to over 48 million. This move is part of its ongoing strategy to manage its capital and shares effectively. Investors may find interest in how this buyback could potentially influence the company’s stock value and market performance.

