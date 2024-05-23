RELX PLC Proposes Block Listing of New Shares

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC, a notable entity in the corporate world, has announced its initiative to expand its share capital by applying for a block listing of 50,000 Ordinary shares to support its Executive Share Option Scheme 2013. These new shares, upon approval, are set to be publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and fully aligned with the existing shares in both value and rights, with the admission date slated for 28 May 2024.

