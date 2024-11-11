News & Insights

RELX PLC Increases Share Buybacks, Signaling Market Confidence

November 11, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 73,100 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange through JP Morgan Securities plc, totaling its treasury shares to over 47 million. Such buybacks can indicate the company’s confidence in its stock value and might influence market perceptions positively. This move is part of RELX’s ongoing share repurchase program, which has seen nearly 28 million shares bought back since the beginning of the year.

