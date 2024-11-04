RELX plc Expands Treasury Shares Portfolio

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX plc has repurchased 74,000 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange. These shares, bought at an average price of 3620.18 pence, will be held as treasury shares. This move increases RELX’s total treasury shares to over 47 million, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.