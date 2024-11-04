News & Insights

Stocks

RELX plc Expands Treasury Shares Portfolio

November 04, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX plc has repurchased 74,000 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange. These shares, bought at an average price of 3620.18 pence, will be held as treasury shares. This move increases RELX’s total treasury shares to over 47 million, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.