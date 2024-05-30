News & Insights

RELX PLC Expands Treasury Holdings

May 30, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has strategically bolstered its treasury shares by acquiring 199,235 ordinary shares through UBS AG London Branch, with the shares transacted on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging between 3410 pence to 3430 pence each. This latest move increases their treasury share holding to 36,378,831 and leaves 1,872,034,469 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding those in treasury. Overall, since the start of the year, RELX PLC has purchased a total of 16,666,638 ordinary shares.

