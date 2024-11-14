RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Strategy

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has undertaken a significant share buyback, purchasing 74,850 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through JP Morgan Securities. The shares, priced between 3586 and 3642 pence, will be held as treasury shares, increasing the total treasury shares to 47,678,262. This move is part of a broader strategy, with nearly 28 million shares bought back since January 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

