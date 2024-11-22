RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RELX PLC has announced the purchase of 74,800 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of an ongoing share buyback program, with the company having repurchased over 28 million shares since the beginning of the year. Such moves can signal the company’s confidence in its financial health and may boost shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.