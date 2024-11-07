News & Insights

RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program

November 07, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 70,893 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange to hold as treasury shares, bringing its total treasury shares to over 47 million. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program, which has seen over 27 million shares purchased since the start of 2024. Investors might see this as a positive signal of the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

