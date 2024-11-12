News & Insights

RELX PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Ongoing Buybacks

November 12, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 73,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares to be held in treasury. This transaction is part of an ongoing buyback program that has seen the company acquire over 27 million shares since January 2024, potentially reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. By holding 47.5 million shares in treasury, RELX aims to manage its capital structure effectively.

