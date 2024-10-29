News & Insights

RELX PLC Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 73,300 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares to be held in treasury. This move is part of a broader buyback strategy, with the company having acquired over 27 million shares since the start of 2024. Such actions can influence stock value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting earnings per share.

