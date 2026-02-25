RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (RELX) Price Target Decreased by 13.12% to 47.15

The average one-year price target for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RELX) has been revised to $47.15 / share. This is a decrease of 13.12% from the prior estimate of $54.27 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.63 to a high of $75.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.04% from the latest reported closing price of $31.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX is 0.14%, an increase of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 87,861K shares. The put/call ratio of RELX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,663K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,398K shares , representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 39.10% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,746K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 51.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,657K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing a decrease of 35.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,712K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 49.00% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,620K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 81.25% over the last quarter.

