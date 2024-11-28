News & Insights

RELX PLC Continues Strategic Share Buybacks

November 28, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 72,600 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, adding to the 28.7 million shares acquired since January 2024. These shares, bought at a volume-weighted average price of 3710.1058 pence each, will be held in treasury, thereby reducing the number of shares available in the market. Such buyback activities often signal a company’s confidence in its financial health and can impact stock prices positively.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

