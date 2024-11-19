News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 19, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RELX PLC has repurchased 75,700 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, which will be held as treasury shares. This move is part of a larger buyback strategy, with RELX having purchased over 28 million shares since the beginning of the year. Such transactions can impact share value and investor interest, highlighting the company’s commitment to managing share capital efficiently.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.