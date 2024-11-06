News & Insights

RELX PLC Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC announced the repurchase of 74,348 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares being held as treasury stock. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, which has seen over 27 million shares repurchased since January 2024. The purchase was executed by JP Morgan Securities plc at a volume-weighted average price of 3700.8935 pence per share.

