RELX PLC Buys Back Shares, Expands Treasury

May 23, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has bought back 199,959 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares, increasing its treasury holding to 35,783,218 shares. The shares were purchased via UBS AG London Branch on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 3479 pence to 3497 pence each. The company has been actively buying back shares since the beginning of the year, with a total of 16,071,025 shares purchased to date.

