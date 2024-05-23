RELX PLC Buys Back Shares, Expands Treasury

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has bought back 199,959 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares, increasing its treasury holding to 35,783,218 shares. The shares were purchased via UBS AG London Branch on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 3479 pence to 3497 pence each. The company has been actively buying back shares since the beginning of the year, with a total of 16,071,025 shares purchased to date.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.