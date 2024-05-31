News & Insights

RELX PLC Buys Back 203,045 Shares

May 31, 2024 — 12:36 pm EDT

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced the purchase of 203,045 of its own ordinary shares through UBS AG London Branch, which will be held as treasury shares. This latest transaction increases their total treasury holdings to 36,784,506 shares, with a total of 1,871,630,129 shares in issue excluding those held in treasury. Since the start of the year, RELX PLC has acquired 17,072,313 ordinary shares.

