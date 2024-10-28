News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Boosts Treasury Stock Holdings

October 28, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced the repurchase of 74,100 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing its total treasury shares to 46,721,526. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find these transactions indicative of RELX’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.