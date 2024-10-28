RELX PLC Boosts Treasury Stock Holdings

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced the repurchase of 74,100 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing its total treasury shares to 46,721,526. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find these transactions indicative of RELX’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth.

