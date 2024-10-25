RELX PLC Boosts Treasury Shares with Recent Buyback

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has acquired 74,214 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the intention to hold them as treasury shares. This move increases the company’s total treasury shares to 46,647,426, aligning with its strategy to manage share capital effectively. Investors might view this as a positive sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

